<p>Patna: Don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', who filed his nomination papers as a JD(U) candidate from the Mokama assembly seat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>, declared that he owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 37.88 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him.</p>.<p>Singh submitted his nomination papers on Tuesday to the Election Commission, before the JD(U) officially announced its candidate list for the upcoming assembly polls.</p>.<p>According to party sources, he filed the papers after receiving the JD(U) symbol from its top leadership.</p>.<p>Singh's wife, Neelam Devi, who had won the Mokama seat on an RJD ticket in the 2020 polls, shifted her support to the NDA government in the state.</p>.<p>His wife owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 62.72 crore.</p>.<p>Mokama will go for polls in the first phase on November 6.</p>.<p>In the affidavit filed before the returning officer along with the nomination papers, Singh declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 26.66 crore and immovable ones worth Rs 11.22 crore.</p>.<p>His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 13.07 crore and Rs 49.65 crore of immovable properties.</p>.<p>According to the affidavit, Singh, a five-time MLA from Mokama, has Rs 15.61 lakh in cash, while his wife has Rs 34.60 lakh.</p>.<p>Singh has several bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh.</p>.<p>Neelam also has several bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 76.61 lakh.</p>.<p>As per the affidavit, Sigh's movable assets also include three luxury SUV cars worth Rs 3.23 crore, and his wife also owns three luxury cars worth Rs 77.62 lakh.</p>.<p>Besides, his other assets include horses and cows.</p>.<p>Singh is also facing 28 criminal cases against him, according to the affidavit.</p>.<p>Irrespective of the party affiliation, Singh's family has been winning the seat since 1990, except for a brief interlude during which it was wrested by a rival "bahubali".</p>.<p>Singh gave the mantle to his wife Neelam in 2022, when his conviction in a UAPA case led to his disqualification from the assembly.</p>.<p>He was recently acquitted by the Patna High Court.</p>.<p>Singh made it clear that he can no longer entrust his spouse with guarding the family fortress.</p>.<p>The RJD vowed to make things difficult for 'Chhote Sarkar', as Singh is known in Mokama, by backing whoever promises the toughest challenge.</p>