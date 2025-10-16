Menu
Markets surge for 2nd day; Sensex jumps 862 points tracking rally in global peers

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 862.23 points or 1.04% to settle at 83,467.66. During the day, it zoomed 1,010.05 points or 1.22% to 83,615.48.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 10:44 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 10:44 IST
