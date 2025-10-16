Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru crime: Spurned lover fatally slits college girl's throat near city's Mantri Mall

The girl's screams drew local residents, who rushed to the scene. She died on the spot.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 12:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 12:43 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeLoverMantri Mall

Follow us on :

Follow Us