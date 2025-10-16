<p>Bengaluru: A man in his early 20s is on the run after allegedly slitting the throat of a college student he had been stalking, in broad daylight in the heart of Bengaluru on Thursday. </p><p>Police said the suspect, riding a two-wheeler, tailed the 20-year-old student while she was returning home from college. Around 2.15 pm, he accosted her near an Indira Canteen behind the Mantri Sampige Square mall, pulled a knife, slit her throat and rode off. </p><p>The girl's screams drew local residents, who rushed to the scene. She died on the spot. </p>.Jilted lover bought 9 litres of sulphuric acid, threw 500 gm on Bengaluru woman.<p>Police have identified the deceased as Yamini Priya, a BPharma student at a private college in Banashankari. </p><p>Police investigations show that the suspect had been stalking her for the past few days and had proposed to her. However, she refused his advances, angering him. </p><p>"We have identified the suspect. He came on a motorbike and attacked her with a knife," a police officer said. </p><p>The body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.</p>