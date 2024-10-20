Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 81,151 cr last week; ICICI, HDFC Bank biggest gainers

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 156.61 points, or 0.19%.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 08:01 IST
Business NewsMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us