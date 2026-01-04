Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms surges Rs 1.23 lakh crore; Reliance biggest winner

<p>New Delhi: The combined market capitalisation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms surged Rs 1,23,724.19 crore last week, in line with an optimistic trend in equities, with Reliance Industries stealing the limelight with the biggest jump in its valuation.</p>.<p>Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 720.56 points, or 0.84 per cent.</p>.<p>From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their valuation.</p>.<p>The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 45,266.12 crore to Rs 21,54,978.60 crore.</p>.Govt seeks $30 bn from Reliance, BP in KG-D6 gas field dispute.<p>State Bank of India added Rs 30,414.89 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 9,22,461.77 crore.</p>.<p>Larsen & Toubro's valuation surged Rs 16,204.34 crore to Rs 5,72,640.56 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 14,626.21 crore to Rs 5,51,637.04 crore.</p>.<p>The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank edged higher by Rs 13,538.43 crore to Rs 15,40,303.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 3,103.99 crore to Rs 9,68,773.14 crore.</p>.<p>The mcap of Bharti Airtel went up Rs 570.21 crore to Rs 12,01,262.53 crore.</p>.<p>However, the market valuation of TCS eroded Rs 10,745.72 crore to Rs 11,75,914.62 crore.</p>.<p>The mcap of Infosys declined Rs 6,183.25 crore to Rs 6,81,635.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dropped Rs 5,693.58 crore to Rs 6,16,430.43 crore.</p>.<p>Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever. </p>