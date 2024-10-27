Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms drops Rs 2 lakh crore last week as markets tumble

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,822.46 points or 2.24%.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 08:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 08:54 IST
Business NewsMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us