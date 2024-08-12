Mettle in metal: Why the Nifty Metal Index matters

In the early 1900s, JN Tata, guided by American geologist Charles Perin, ventured into the remote Chhota Nagpur plateau. Despite the dense forests and gruelling journey on a mule, JN Tata’s vision was unwavering. Standing by the Subarnarekha River, he envisioned a bustling industrial town, which became a reality with the establishment of a steel factory in 1907. This laid the foundation for India’s industrial growth. Today, the Indian stock market reflects this legacy, with the metal sector emerging as a key player. Driven by robust demand, government support, and a positive economic outlook, the sector has significantly contributed to the market’s upward trajectory. For investors seeking exposure to this thriving sector, the Nifty Metal Index offers an attractive avenue.