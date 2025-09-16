<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-h-vishwanath">A H Vishwanath</a>, MLC, has said there should be a law to ensure there is no <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reservation">reservation</a> for future generations of backward classes community members who have prospered.</p><p>"Let there be no reservation for AICC chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>'s son and the Chief Minister's son," he said at a press meet in Mysuru on Tuesday.</p><p>Commenting on Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>'s statement on including Kurubas in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/scheduled-castes-and-scheduled-tribes">Scheduled Tribes</a> community, he alleged, "Siddaramaiah remembers the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuruba-community">Kuruba community</a> for support only during his difficult times — now when Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> is bracing himself to be the Chief Minister."</p>.MLC A H Vishwanath ridicules Yathindra Siddaramaiah for comparing Karnataka CM with Nalvadi.<p>He said, "Siddaramaiah could have brought Kurubas under the Scheduled Tribes long back. Siddaramaiah was not in favour of this proposal earlier. When Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister, they got an ethnographic study of this community done. They are yet to send this report with a recommendation to include Kurubas in the ST list to the Central government."</p><p>He questioned Siddaramaiah's contributions for the welfare of the backward classes community, including Kurubas, for the future of Kuruba youths, and for the prosperity of Kuruba leaders. </p><p>"It was H D Deve Gowda who got Nayakas included in the ST list. Siddaramaiah did not offer support when the Kaginele Samsthana was built. I made the Kaginele seer the Peetadhipati. If Kaginele seer comes out in favour of Siddaramaiah, he will lose his position," Vishwanath said. </p><p>"The caste survey report given by the Kantharaj commission was neat but Siddaramaiah sat on it for 10 years without implementing its recommendations. This proves that he is against the backward classes communities," he alleged. </p><p>Meanwhile, Vishwanath welcomed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/not-persuaded-to-accept-karnataka-high-court-dismisses-petitions-challenging-banu-mushtaq-inaugurating-dasara-festival-3728148">Karnataka High Court ruling dismissing the petitions challenging the decision of the State Government to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq</a> as the chief guest for the inauguration of the Dasara festival in Mysuru.</p>