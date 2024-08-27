NSE applies for no-objection with SEBI for public offer, sources say

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday restarted the process of its long-pending public offer, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, which, if approved, could be one of the largest IPOs in the country.

The exchange has reapplied for a "no-objection" with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the IPO, the sources said, declining to be named.

An email query sent to NSE for comment was not answered immediately.

NSE, the world's largest derivatives exchange by volume, first applied for a listing in 2016, but faced a long-running case over equitable access for its trading members. In April 2019, the regulator fined NSE 11 billion rupees for not ensuring equitable access and returned its listing documents.