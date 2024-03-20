Rupee edges up 1 paisa to 83.02 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee edged up 1 paisa to 83.02 against the US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of the key US Fed policy decision later in the day.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 83.00 against the previous close of 83.03 in line with firm domestic stock markets.

The rupee traded at 83.02, up 1 paisa, in early morning deals.

The local unit fell 13 paise to settle below the 83 level for the first time in the past month due to a spike in crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows. The rupee has declined in the past seven straight sessions against the US dollar.

The US dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.40 per cent higher at 103.85.