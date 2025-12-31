Menu
Rupee falls 15 paise to 89.90 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 89.89 against the dollar, then fell to 89.90, down 15 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 04:17 IST
