<p>Mumbai: The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day lower by 6 paise at 88.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as foreign fund outflows and continuous dollar demand from local importers, including oil companies, exerted pressure on the local currency.</p>.<p>Forex traders said rupee is trading in a tight range, as overnight decline in crude oil prices and renewed optimism over US-India trade talks providing a steady anchor and restricted the downfall.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.66 against the US dollar and touched an intra-day high of 88.63 and a low of 88.73 during the day.</p>.India's textile exports see record growth .<p>The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 88.68 (provisional), registering a loss of 6 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 12 paise to close at 88.62 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on dollar demand from importers. However, positive tone in the domestic markets and falling global crude oil prices may support the rupee at lower levels. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 88.40 to 89," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 99.20, after the Trump administration passed the bill to end a 43-day record government shutdown.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 62.58 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex settled marginally up at 84,478.67, while the Nifty closed almost flat at 25,879.15.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 1,750.03 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday approved an Export Promotion Mission (EPM) with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for six financial years, beginning this fiscal year, a move which will help exporters deal with high tariffs imposed by the US.</p>.<p>The mission will be implemented through two sub-schemes -- Niryat Protsahan (Rs 10,401 crore) and Niryat Disha (Rs 14,659 crore).</p>.<p>On the domestic macroeconomic front, retail inflation fell to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October following cut in GST rates on nearly 380 items of mass consumption coupled with subdued prices of vegetables, fruits and eggs.</p>.<p>October Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation was lowest in the current series (base year 2012), which captures data since January 2014.</p>.<p>The inflation was 1.44 per cent in September and 6.21 per cent in October 2024. </p>