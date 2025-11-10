BBC chairman apologises for 'error of judgment' in Trump speech edit

<p>London: BBC Chair Samir Shah on Monday apologised for an "error of judgment" in editing a speech by US President Donald Trump in a Panorama documentary, following the resignations of <em>BBC</em>'s boss and head of news.</p><p>Shah said the <em>BBC</em> had reviewed the footage and acknowledged it should have been clearer about changes made to the original remarks.</p><p>"It is absolutely clear the BBC must champion impartiality," Shah wrote to British lawmakers, adding that the broadcaster is committed to restoring public trust and ensuring its journalism meets the highest standards of fairness.</p>