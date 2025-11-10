Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

BBC chairman apologises for 'error of judgment' in Trump speech edit

Shah said the BBC had reviewed the footage and acknowledged it should have been clearer about changes made to the original remarks.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 13:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 13:01 IST
World newsUSDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us