Rupee falls 7 paise to 88.42 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee slumped 24 paise and closed for the day at an all-time low of 88.35 against the US dollar and had slumped to an intraday low of 88.47 against the greenback.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 04:20 IST
Published 12 September 2025, 04:20 IST
