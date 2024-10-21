Home
Rupee gains 1 paisa to 84.06 against US dollar in early trade

However, sustained outflow of foreign funds and an upward momentum in the crude oil prices weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 03:45 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 03:45 IST
