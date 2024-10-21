Rupee gains 1 paisa to 84.06 against US dollar in early trade

<p>Mumbai: The rupee showed a recovery from its lower level and gained marginally by 1 paisa to 84.06 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking positive cues from domestic equity markets and a soft American currency.</p><p>However, sustained outflow of foreign funds and an upward momentum in the crude oil prices weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.</p><p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.06 against the greenback and stayed almost flat in early deals, trading 1 paisa higher from its previous close.</p>.Sensex jumps 545.27 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 124.25 points. <p>On Friday, the rupee slipped 1 paisa to close at 84.07 against the US dollar.</p><p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down by 0.05 per cent to 103.25.</p><p>Brent crude, the international benchmark, advanced 0.33 per cent to $73.30 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex surged 457.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 81,682.65 points. The Nifty also climbed 97.70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 24,951.75 points.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,485.70 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>According to RBI data released on Friday, India's forex reserves declined by $10.746 billion to $690.43 billion for the week ended October 11. In the preceding week, the reserves had dropped by $3.709 billion to $701.176 billion.</p>