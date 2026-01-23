Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK's Royal Navy tracks Russian vessels sailing through English Channel

Britain's navy routinely conducts shadowing missions to monitor any potential threats to national security, including to critical ​infrastructure such ‌as undersea cables or pipelines.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 11:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 11:52 IST
World newsRussiaUKEnglish Channel

Follow us on :

Follow Us