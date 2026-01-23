<p>London: Britain's Royal Navy shadowed Russian vessels sailing through the English Channel in a two-day operation coordinated with NATO allies, the navy said on Friday, as the military alliance steps up monitoring of Russian shipping.</p><p>The navy said two patrol ships, supported by a Wildcat helicopter, were dispatched to intercept the Russian warship Boikiy and accompanying oil tanker MT General Skobelev as they headed north, before handing the monitoring over to a NATO ally.</p>.UK will not sign Trump's 'Board of Peace' treaty today, foreign minister says.<p>The operation comes a day after Britain said it provided support to a French operation to board a sanctioned Russian oil tanker as it passed through the Straits of Gibraltar, in a bid to choke off the funds that fuel Russian's invasion of Ukraine.</p><p>Britain's navy routinely conducts shadowing missions to monitor any potential threats to national security, including to critical infrastructure such as undersea cables or pipelines.</p>