<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Friday trained guns at the ruling DMK in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a>and accused it of dynastic politics. </p><p>The PM was addressing the first political rally of the NDA at Maduranthakam in Tamil Nadu ahead of assembly elections due in another 2-3 months.</p><p>Modi said the DMK government's days in the state are numbered as Tamil Nadu wants to be free of misgovernance. He also dubbed the DMK as "CMC -- Corruption, Mafia, Crime promoting govt."</p><p>"Tamil Nadu people have made up their mind to uproot DMK, CMC. The formation of BJP-NDA double engine government is for sure," he said. </p><p>"Dynasty, corruption, abuse women, abuse our culture are routes for one's growth in DMK," he added. </p><p>PM Modi arrived in Chennai on Friday and was received by Governor R N Ravi, state minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other officials at the airport here upon his arrival from Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>The PM left by a helicopter to reach Maduranthakam, located about 87 km from here to address the rally in which AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss among others, would share the dais.</p><p>AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.</p>