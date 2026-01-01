<p>Hubballi: Karnataka government Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed on Thursday stated that the Congress leadership has been urged to shift 50 per cent of the existing ministers to party organisation work and to appoint new faces to replace them in the Cabinet.</p><p>"The high command has been urged to utilise the 50% of the ministers, who are working well, for the party's work aimed at retaining power in the Assembly elections to be held in 2028, and to give opportunity for new faces to join the Cabinet. Discussions about the Cabinet reshuffle may begin after January 15," he said. </p>.Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle likely before Winter Session: Saleem Ahmed.<p>Saleem, who is also an aspirant for the ministerial berth, said he should have become a minister in 2023 itself, and he is hopeful about joining the Cabinet this time.</p><p>"No minority leader from Kittur Karnataka region has become a minister in last 20 years, and there is a demand this time. Ultimately, the party high command, chief minister and deputy chief minister would decide, and we would abide by that decision, he said.</p><p>When asked about the power tussle in the Congress government, Saleem said, "AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has asked us not to cross Lakshman Rekha, and I will not cross Lakshman Rekha".</p><p><strong>Protests from Jan 5</strong></p><p>Opposing the Union Government's move of replacing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, nationwide protests by the Congress would begin on January 5, Saleem Ahmed said.</p><p>"Why Mahatma Gandhi's name is removed from the act? It seems BJP has no faith in Mahatma Gandhi and his principles. BJP-led government at the Centre is trying to derail the rural employment guarantee scheme, and has increased the state government's share from 10% to 40%," he noted.</p><p>He also ruled out the possibility of minority appeasement in giving houses to those displaced from Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru.</p>