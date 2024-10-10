Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.95 against US dollar

<p>Mumbai: The rupee rose 1 paisa to 83.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid a firm trend in domestic equity markets and a weaker greenback against major overseas rivals.</p>.<p>However, an increase in global oil prices and heavy foreign fund outflows capped further recovery in the domestic currency, according to forex experts.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.95, marginally up by 1 paisa against the US dollar, and traded almost flat in early deals.</p>.<p>The local unit had settled at 83.96 against the greenback on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to keep policy rates unchanged also played a part in the rupee's range-bound movement.</p>.<p>The RBI on Wednesday kept the policy rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row but shifted its stance from "withdrawal of accommodation" to "neutral" that may lead to a cut in the forthcoming policies.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.06 per cent to 102.86 points.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.80 per cent to USD 77.19 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 203.10 points to 81,670.20 in early trade, while Nifty was up 71.55 points to 25,053.50.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,562.71 crore, according to exchange data.</p>