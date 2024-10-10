Home
Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.95 against US dollar

The RBI on Wednesday kept the policy rate unchanged for the tenth time in a row but shifted its stance from 'withdrawal of accommodation' to 'neutral' that may lead to a cut in the forthcoming policies.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 05:24 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 05:24 IST
