Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ trailer to drop on January 3

Directed by H Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the political action drama is slated for a worldwide Pongal release on January 9.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 10:52 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 10:52 IST
