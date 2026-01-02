<p>Chennai: KVN Productions, the makers of actor-politician Vijay’s final film “Jana Nayagan”, on Thursday announced that the official trailer will be unveiled on January 3 at 6.45 pm.</p><p>The trailer will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on YouTube. The production house shared a special poster on Instagram on January 1, featuring Vijay holding a gun alongside co-stars Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju.</p><p>“#JanaNayaganTrailer #JanNetaTrailer #JanaNayakuduTrailer</p><p>Tamil, Telugu & Hindi trailers are releasing on Jan 3rd at 6.45 PM,” the caption read.</p>.'Dhurandhar' re-releases after muting words, minor changes.<p>Directed by H Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the political action drama is slated for a worldwide Pongal release on January 9. The trailer release follows a record-setting audio launch at Malaysia’s Bukit Jalil Stadium, where Vijay made an emotional address to fans ahead of focusing on his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).</p><p>The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon. With Vijay portraying a people’s leader, Jana Nayagan blends mass action with social messaging, mirroring his real-life political transition and evoking comparisons with MGR-era star-politician films.</p><p>The Hindi version of the film is titled “Jan Neta”, aimed at expanding Vijay’s pan-India appeal in his cinematic swansong.</p>