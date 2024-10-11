Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.96 against US dollar in early trade

<p>Mumbai: The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid a weakening greenback.</p>.<p>However, a rise in crude oil prices and constant FII outflows capped further gains in the domestic unit, according to forex traders.</p>.<p>A weak start to the day in the domestic equity markets also prevented the local unit from rising further, they said.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.97 against the US dollar, 1 paisa higher than previous day's close, before rising to 83.96. The local unit had settled at 83.98 on Thursday.</p>.Sebi extends deadline to implement direct pay-out of securities to clients' demat a/c to Nov 11.<p>The range for the rupee is expected to stay between 83.75 and 84.10, with the sideways trend likely to continue, forex experts said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.11 per cent to 102.87 points.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 1.48 per cent to $77.71 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 147.67 points to 81,463.74 in early trade, while Nifty fell 39.15 points to 24,959.30.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,926.61 crore, according to exchange data.</p>