<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rupee">rupee </a>rebounded on Monday from record lows, rising 49 paise to 89.17 against the greenback in early trade on US dollar selling by banks and a dip in global crude oil prices.</p><p>A positive opening in the domestic equity markets and intervention by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rbi">Reserve Bank of India</a> (RBI) lent support to the domestic unit, according to forex traders.</p><p>The rupee opened at 89.46 against the greenback before rising to 89.17, up 49 paise from its previous close.</p><p>The rupee plunged 98 paise to close at its lifetime low of 89.66 against the US dollar on Friday, due to a huge demand for the greenback in the domestic forex market amid widespread selling pressure in local and global equities and trade-related uncertainties.</p><p>In the steepest fall in over three years, the domestic currency nosedived 98 paise to finally settle at 89.66 against the American currency.</p><p>The previous biggest one-day fall was recorded at 99 paise against the dollar on February 24, 2022.</p><p>"Most traders believe that rupee may not cross 90 as it may remain protected for a few more weeks and expect a positive (India-US) trade deal outcome by December-end. The market is bracing for more weakness after the rupee slid to a record low on Friday," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.</p><p>In the absence of a trade deal, the 90-mark doesn't seem quite distant now, he added.</p><p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was marginally up by 0.01 per cent at 100.18.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 62.50 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex climbed 218.44 points to 85,450.36 in early trade while Nifty was up 69.4 points to 26,137.55.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,766.05 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.</p><p>India's forex reserves jumped USD 5.543 billion to USD 692.576 billion during the week ended November 14 due to a steep increase in the value of gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday. </p>