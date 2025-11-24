Menu
Delhi air pollution protestors display Maoist Madvi Hidma's posters

In the videos that are doing the rounds, a man can be seen holding a poster at the protest that read: 'From Birsa Munda to Madvi Hidma, the struggle of our forests and environment will go on'.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 05:09 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 05:09 IST
India NewsDelhiAir Pollutionair qualityDelhi air quality

