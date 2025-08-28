<p>Mumbai: The rupee rose by 6 paise to close at 87.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday aided by a weaker greenback and a decline in crude oil prices.</p>.<p>However, concerns over additional US tariffs on Indian products, which kicked in on Wednesday, and a decline in domestic equity markets capped gains in the local unit, according to forex traders.</p>.<p>The US government has imposed a total of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports to America, barring a few sectors.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.56 against the greenback and traded in the range of 87.53-87.68 during the day. The local unit settled at 87.63 (provisional), registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>The rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 87.69 against the US dollar on Tuesday. Equity and forex markets remained closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 67.56 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.Casio enters mechanical watch market in India with stylish Edifice EFK-100 line.<p>"Brent oil prices fell in Asian trading on Thursday after US data showed a lower-than-expected drop in crude inventories, while investors weighed the impact of additional US tariffs against India," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.</p>.<p>The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 98.07.</p>.<p>"The dollar index fell as US President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to fire FED Governor Lisa Cook renewed concerns over the Central Bank's independence," Bhansali added.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex tumbled 705.97 points to settle at 80,080.57, while the Nifty was down 211.15 points to 24,500.90.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 6,516.49 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>