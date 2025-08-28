Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Conversion, illegal migration key reasons behind demographic imbalance: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

He asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 13:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 13:59 IST
India NewsRSSMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us