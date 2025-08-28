<p>New Delhi: RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Thursday cited conversion and illegal migration as key reasons behind demographic imbalance and said while the government is trying to curb illegal immigration, society also needs to do its part.</p><p>Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this.</p>.'Only give suggestions, have no role to play in picking BJP presidents': Mohan Bhagwat on RSS ties with saffron party.<p>"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.</p><p>The RSS sarsanghchalak was asked about the Sangh’s view on illegal infiltration.</p><p>"The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part. Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this," he said.</p>