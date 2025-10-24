Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Misplaced nationalism is costing India its global leverage

Misplaced nationalism is costing India its global leverage

Travel bans, and visa restrictions are harming India’s global image and people-to-people relations
K P Nayar
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 07:07 IST
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsTourismOpinionOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us