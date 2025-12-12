<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-rupee">rupee </a>depreciated by 9 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.41 against the US dollar on Friday, as uncertainty over the India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the rupee is under pressure, largely due to aggressive dollar purchases by importers amid surging global precious metal prices.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.43 against the US dollar, then fell further to a record intraday low of 90.56 against the greenback, registering a fall of 24 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>The unit settled the day at 90.41 against the US dollar, down 9 paise over its last close.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the rupee had plunged 38 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.32 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>The rupee is expected to trade with a negative bias as the delay in the trade deal between India and the US may weigh on the domestic unit.</p>.<p>India and the US on Thursday concluded two days of talks, during which both sides exchanged views on trade-related issues, including the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed ways to sustain momentum in the bilateral economic partnership in a phone conversation amid signs of the two sides inching closer to firming up a much-awaited trade deal.</p>.<p>"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias amid uncertainty over the Indo-US trade deal. However, improved global sentiments and falling crude oil prices may support the rupee. A weak dollar and any intervention by the central bank may also support the rupee at lower levels," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, MiraeAsset ShareKhan.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07 per cent higher at 98.41.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at $61.27 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex jumped 449.53 points to settle at 85,267.66, while the Nifty surged 148.40 points to 26,046.95.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 2,020.94 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. </p>