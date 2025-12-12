<p>Mysuru: Member of Parliament (MP) for Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar has instructed the Kodagu district police to take strict action against those who made a derogatory video, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>Wadiyar said, “The police have arrested Fahad, Basil and Sameer in Kodagu, for circulating videos on social media platforms that defame Modi. Merely arresting them is not enough; they must be given severe punishment”.</p>.Karnataka: SDNR Wadiyar Foundation to launch health movement 'Swastha Mysuru' on Friday.<p>In a press note, issued in Mysuru, the MP has said that the number of such miscreants is increasing recently, and there is a need to teach them a strong lesson. He emphasised the necessity of initiating strict legal action against those currently arrested.</p><p>Wadiyar explained, “If severe punishment is enforced against the miscreants, it will create fear of committing such crimes in the future. I have already spoken to the Police officials regarding this”.</p><p>He informed that the BJP will stage protests against such miscreants.</p>