Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled with a marginal gain of 1 paisa at 84.07 against the US dollar.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 03:56 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 03:56 IST
