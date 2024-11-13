SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank remain Domestic Systemically Important Banks in 2024, says RBI

<p>Mumbai: State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have again been named as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) by the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi"> Reserve Bank of India</a>.</p>.<p>The Reserve Bank on Wednesday came out with the list of D-SIBs.</p>.<p>Inclusion in the list requires the lenders to maintain higher Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) in addition to the capital conservation buffer as per the bucket under which it has been classified.</p>.RBI cancels licence of Vijayawada-based Durga Co-op Urban Bank.<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sbi"> State Bank of India (SBI)</a> continues to be in bucket 4, which will require the country's largest lender to keep an additional CET1 of 0.80 per cent, as per the list.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hdfc-bank">HDFC Bank</a>, the largest private sector lender, continues to be bracketed in bucket 2, under which it will have to maintain a higher CET1 by 0.40 per cent.</p>.<p>The Central bank said the higher D-SIB surcharge for SBI and HDFC Bank will be applicable from April 01, 2025. "Hence, up to March 31, 2025, the D-SIB surcharge applicable to SBI and HDFC Bank will be 0.60 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively," it said.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icici-bank">ICICI Bank</a> is classified in bucket 1, wherein the second largest private sector lender will have to maintain an additional 0.20 per cent in the CET1 buffers.</p>.<p>The RBI said the classifications are based on data collected from banks as of March 31, 2024.</p>.<p>The RBI had first announced the framework dealing with D-SIBs in 2014 and tagged SBI and ICICI Bank in the list in 2015 and 2016.</p>.<p>In 2017, it added HDFC Bank to the list along with the other two banks.</p>