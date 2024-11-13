Home
SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank remain Domestic Systemically Important Banks in 2024, says RBI

Inclusion in the list requires the lenders to maintain higher Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1).
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 10:06 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 10:06 IST
