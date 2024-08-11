Sebi proposed F&O norms to hit exchanges, brokers: Reports

Rationalizing weekly options to only one benchmark index per exchange will significantly affect the NSE because it currently has four weekly index expiries, with "Bank Nifty" being the most important, contributing to 50 per cent of its options volume. The change could reduce NSE's overall trading volumes by 30-35 per cent, IIFL Securities said. On the other hand, BSE is expected to be less affected since it only has two contracts, with Sensex making up 85 per cent of its volumes in FY24.