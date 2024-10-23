Sensex drops 138 points, extends losses to third day on foreign fund outflows

<p>Mumbai: Stock markets declined for the third straight day on Wednesday due to profit-taking in auto, pharma and capital goods shares amid relentless foreign fund outflows.</p><p>In a volatile session, benchmark BSE Sensex declined 138.74 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 80,081.98 with 22 of its constituents ending lower. Intra-day, the benchmark fell below the 80,000-mark to hit a low of 79,891.68.</p><p>The NSE Nifty closed lower by 36.60 points or 0.15 per cent to 24,435.50.</p>.Sensex climbs 168.79 points; Nifty up to 24,518.30.<p>From the 30 Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and Titan were among the biggest laggards.</p><p>Bajaj Finance climbed nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,014 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.</p><p>Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv were among other big gainers.</p><p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 3,978.61 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,869.06 crore.</p><p>"Investor mindset turned gloomy with the tepid earnings and a knee jerk reaction from FIIs, which dragged the market sentiment. However, mid and smallcaps are experiencing bargain hunting following the recent decline, though the sustainability of this momentum-driven buying remains uncertain.</p><p>"The US 10-year yield inched higher, signalling a slower tempo of rate cuts by the FED, which is poised for a risk-off sentiment towards EMs," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher while Tokyo ended lower.</p><p>European markets were trading on a mixed note. The US markets ended flat on Tuesday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.97 per cent to USD 75.30 a barrel.</p><p>The BSE benchmark plummeted 930.55 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 80,220.72 on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty tumbled 309 points or 1.25 per cent to 24,472.10.</p>