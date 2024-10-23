Home
Sensex drops 138 points, extends losses to third day on foreign fund outflows

Sensex declined 138.74 points to settle at 80,081.98 while Nifty closed lower by 36.60 points to end at 24,435.50.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:07 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 11:07 IST
