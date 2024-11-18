Home
Sensex drops 241 points, Nifty falls for 7th day on selling in IT, oil shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, registering its fourth day of decline. During the day, it fell 615.25 points or 0.79 per cent to 76,965.06.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 11:59 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 11:59 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

