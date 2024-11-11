Home
Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows, muted earnings

Stock markets closed lower for the second straight day on Friday amid relentless foreign fund outflows and losses in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.
11 November 2024

11 November 2024
