Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows, muted earnings

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark sensitive indices Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Monday as continuous foreign fund outflows, disappointing quarterly earnings and weak trends from Asian markets dented investors' sentiment.</p><p>Forex traders said the volatility in the equity market is likely to continue as the short-term trend continues to be choppy, and this consolidation is likely to continue in the near-term with a weak bias.</p><p>The BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 484.98 points to 79,001.34 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 143.6 points to 24,004.60.</p><p>From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints tumbled over 8 per cent after the company on Saturday reported a 43.71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 693.66 crore for the September quarter, impacted by soft-demand conditions, material price inflation and a decline in decorative and coatings business in the domestic market.</p><p>Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Nestle, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were also among the laggards.</p><p>However, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Maruti and HCL Technologies were among the gainers.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,404.04 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p><p>Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, Indian markets remain under pressure, largely due to relentless foreign investor selling.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting lower.</p><p>Wall Street ended in the positive territory on Friday.</p><p>"The sustained rally in the US markets which have taken the Dow and S&P 500 above 40,000 and 6,000 respectively is no longer a tailwind for Indian markets. In India, in contrast, worse-than-expected earnings downgrades for FY25 are weighing on stock prices favouring the bears in the near-term," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.42 per cent to $73.56 a barrel.</p><p>On Friday, the BSE benchmark gauge Sensex declined by 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32. The Nifty dipped 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20.</p>