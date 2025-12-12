Menu
Sensex jumps nearly 450 points on buying in metal shares, positive global trends

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 449.53 points or 0.53% to settle at 85,267.66. During the day, it jumped 502.69 points or 0.59% to 85,320.82.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 10:49 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 10:49 IST
