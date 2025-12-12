Menu
Forex reserves jump by USD 1 billion to USD 687.26 billion

For the week ended December 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 151 million to USD 556.88 billion, the data released showed.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 12:20 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 12:20 IST
Business NewsReserve Bank of IndiaForex Reserve

