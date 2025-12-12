<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 1.033 billion to USD 687.26 billion during the week ended December 5, the RBI said on Friday.</p>.<p>In the previous reporting week, India's forex reserves had dropped by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion.</p>.Sensex jumps nearly 450 points on buying in metal shares, positive global trends.<p>For the week ended December 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 151 million to USD 556.88 billion, the data released showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.<p>Value of the gold reserves increased by USD 1.188 billion to USD 106.984 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 93 million to USD 18.721 billion, the apex bank said.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 97 million to USD 4.675 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. </p>