Sensex hits record high of 74,555.44; Nifty climbs 79.6 points in early trade

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices climbed in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty reaching record highs, amid optimism in global markets and foreign fund inflows.

Buying in index major Reliance Industries also fuelled the rally in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 307.22 points to reach a record high of 74,555.44 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 79.6 points to 22,593.30.

Later, the Nifty climbed to its new all-time peak of 22,623.90 and the BSE benchmark scaled a fresh lifetime high of 74,658.95.

From the Sensex basket, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and JSW Steel were the major gainers.