Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade on rally in global markets, foreign fund inflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Tuesday tracking a rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 241.68 points to 81,801.22 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 78.4 points to 25,014.80.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were the biggest gainers.

Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.