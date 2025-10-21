<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/deepavali-2025-best-smartphone-options-to-gift-this-festival-3766383">iQOO</a> has launched the company's new flagship iQOO 15 series in China.</p><p>It sports a 6.85-inch 2K+ (3168×1440p) curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED screen. It supports 144Hz variable refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, and offers up to 6000 nits peak brightness.</p><p>It also features an IP68+IP69 rating, a Type-C USB port, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11, dual-bands), dual-SIM slots (type-nano), in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: Versatile foldable phone with top-class AI features.<p>It is powered by a 3nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which can clock at 4.67 GHz CPU speed. It also features Adreno 840 GPU and Q3 Gaming chip, which is more than enough to run any graphics-rich gaming titles available on the Google Play Store.</p><p>It also comes with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.0, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM with 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging.</p>.<p>iQOO 15 also boasts of triple camera module-- main 50MP camera (with 1/ 1.49-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0) and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera (with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/2.65, OIS) with LED flash on the back.</p><p>On the front, it also features a 32MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calling. Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K videos.</p>.<p>It comes in multiple configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage. </p><p>The new iQOO 15 will be available first in China later this month. The company has confirmed that the new ultra-premium Android phone will be released in India in November.</p>.iQOO 13 Review: Cost-effective premium phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>