Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th day amid FII outflows; FMCG, auto shares decline after Q2 results

In a lacklustre trade, the BSE Sensex slipped 16.82 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 80,065.16. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 80,259.82 and a low of 79,813.02, gyrating 446.8 points.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 12:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 12:26 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us