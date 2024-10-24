Sensex, Nifty fall for 4th day amid FII outflows; FMCG, auto shares decline after Q2 results

In a lacklustre trade, the BSE Sensex slipped 16.82 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 80,065.16. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 80,259.82 and a low of 79,813.02, gyrating 446.8 points.