Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 591.19 points to 77,930.20 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 188.5 points to 23,642.30.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 04:07 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 04:07 IST
