Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Tuesday after days of downtrend on value-buying at lower levels along with buying in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.</p><p>Firm global trends and continuous buying by domestic institutional investors also added to markets' rebound.</p><p>The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 591.19 points to 77,930.20 in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 188.5 points to 23,642.30.</p><p>From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.</p>.Rupee rises 2 paise to 84.40 against US dollar in early trade. <p>Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,403.40 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,330.56 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower.</p><p>The US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0,26 per cent to $73.49 a barrel.</p><p>The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, registering its fourth day of decline on Monday. Falling for the seventh day in a row, the Nifty dipped 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent to 23,453.80.</p>