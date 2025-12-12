<p>Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said asset manager Brookfield Properties is set to invest over USD 1 billion to create a global capability centre (GCC) facility in the state.</p><p>Fadnavis said he held discussions with key Brookfield executives, and they've zeroed in on creating a 2 million sq ft GCC facility, which will be the largest in Asia, and perhaps the world as well.</p><p>The facility will create over 15,000 direct jobs and support another 30,000 jobs indirectly, Fadnavis said.</p><p>"It (investment) will be more than USD 1 billion. One single project will create 45,000 jobs," Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.</p><p>A formal agreement between the government and the asset manager will be filed in due course, he added.</p><p>In May this year, Brookfield Asset Management aims to more than triple its assets under management in India to USD 100 billion over the next five years.</p>.Pune land deal | Govt not protecting anyone, will act against guilty: CM Devendra Fadnavis on Bombay HC's question.<p>Overall, the firm's AUM in India, where it has been present for 15 years, is around USD 30 billion across infrastructure, real estate, renewable power, and private equity businesses.</p><p>Fadnavis said the state, which introduced a dedicated GCC policy earlier this year with the aim of creating 4 lakh new jobs, is focusing on the Mumbai and Pune regions to expand such centres.</p><p>A senior official said that CM met Ankur Gupta from Brookfield, and the facility will come up in suburban Powai.</p><p>GCCs are offshore units of multinationals created to support global operations across functions. Entities like Brookfield create real estate spaces that are rented to companies.</p>