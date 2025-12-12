Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Should we relocate everyone to moon, Supreme Court asks while dismissing plea on earthquakes

A petitioner said earlier it was considered that only Delhi was in the high seismic zone, but recently it was concluded that 75 per cent of the Indian population falls under it.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 09:23 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEarthquake

Follow us on :

Follow Us