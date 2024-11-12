Home
Sensex, Nifty slump 1% amid unabated foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

Sensex tumbled 820.97 points to settle at 78,675.18., while NSE Nifty tanked 257.85 points to 23,883.45.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 10:33 IST
