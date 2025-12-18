Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

NDA ally TDP backs VB-GRAM-G Bill but flags Andhra’s challenge to fund 40% state share

The TDP sought continued and enhanced central support similar to what has been extended over the past one-and-a-half years to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes in the state.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 12:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 12:21 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us