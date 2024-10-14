Home
Sensex rises 592 points, Nifty closes above 25K on buying in IT, banking shares

Sensex jumped 591.69 points to close at 81,973.05 while Nifty rose 163.70 points to settle at 25,127.95.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:55 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 10:55 IST
