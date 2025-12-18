Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Silver pulls back after record surge on weak global cues, profit taking

Gold prices also eased, with the February contract of the metal falling by Rs 580, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 1,34,314 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 10:29 IST
Business NewssilverMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us