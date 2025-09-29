Menu
Stock markets bounce back in early trade after falling sharply last week

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 255.46 points to 80,681.92 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 89.05 points to 24,743.75.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 05:36 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 05:36 IST
