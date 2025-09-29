Stock markets bounce back in early trade after falling sharply last week

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday after registering a sharp fall last week, amid value-buying at lower levels and a firm trend in global markets.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 255.46 points to 80,681.92 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 89.05 points to 24,743.75.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers.</p>.<p>However, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.</p>.ITR refund 2025: All you need to know about refund tracking and delay.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.</p>.<p>US markets ended higher on Friday.</p>.<p>"While US markets got a breather with the Dow snapping a 5-day losing streak, focus now shifts to RBI’s policy on October 1 and US jobs data on October 3," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,199.77 points or 2.66 per cent and the NSE Nifty dropped 672.35 points or 2.65 per cent.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,687.58 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,843.21 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.60 per cent to USD 69.71 a barrel.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex tanked 733.22 points or 0.90 per cent to settle at 80,426.46. The Nifty tumbled 236.15 points or 0.95 per cent to an over three-week low of 24,654.70.</p>