Stock markets climb for 2nd day on buying in IT shares

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "The 'buy on dips' strategy continues to drive investors during the subdued week. Mid and small caps remain in the limelight, benefiting from ease in oil prices and the anticipation of a potential rate cut in CY24, supported by slower-than-expected US GDP growth and weakness in the dollar, signalling early rate cuts."

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled with gains while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong Seoul ended lower.