<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday after a three-day rally amid a weak trend in global<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-markets"> stock markets</a>.</p>.<p>After starting the trade on a bearish note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further dropped 278.72 points to 83,538.97. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 94.15 points to 25,681.85.</p>.<p>From the Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.</p>.<p>Hindustan Unilever, Trent, NTPC, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India were among the gainers.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded lower by over 3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading in negative territory.</p>.<p>US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled 1.51 per cent and S&P 500 declined by 0.51 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.53 per cent higher.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 29.79 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 249.54 crore in the previous trade.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 2.07 per cent to $68.02 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 78.56 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 83,817.69. The Nifty went up by 48.45 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 25,776. </p>